JOHN T. DOTZLER, born February 12, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the young age of 76.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of twenty-years, Alicia Cardenas; his son, Brian Dotzler (Susan); a daughter, Susannah Rabourn (Ken); stepson, Francisco Martin (Rose); stepdaughter, Jessica Vasquez; two brothers, Robert and Frankie Dotzler and sister, Kathy Garry. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, Rachel, Joshua, Jake, Kimberly, Samantha, Isabella, Jasmine, Zoe, Emma and Javier. John was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Agnes Margaret Dotzler; his brother, Jimmy Dotzler and sister, Pauline Flynn.
Calling hours for Mr. Dotzler will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Brian and Joshua Dotzler, Robert Diaz, James and Patrick Cardenas, and Javier Vasquez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020