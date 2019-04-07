Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Las Crucesa - Dr. James W. Tucker, Jim, age 90 went to join his fishing buddies in heaven December 19, 2018 at his home of sixty years here in Las Cruces. He was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi May 28, 1928 to John Henry Tucker and Willowene Coke Tucker. One of only two children in the family - he shared his youth with sister Janice Jolene Tucker (Carnes.)

Jim was married to Mary France April 3, 1953 at First Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces by Reverend Frank Jones. Mary and Jim would have celebrated their 66th anniversary April 3.

Dr. Tucker practiced dentistry fifty four years here in Las Cruces. He is survived by his wife Mary, four children John, Mark "Ricky", David and Joy, 9 grandchildren, Dr. John Tucker, Spencer Tucker, David Justin Tucker, Amber Dirnberger, Amanda Tucker, Austin James Tucker, Robi Trigo, Elisa Trigo and Tyler Tucker, 5 great grandchildren, Carly, Dylan, Grey, Jet and Jonathon James. There will be a memorial service on April 12 at 1PM at Getz Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019
