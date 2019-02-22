|
JOHN V. ZELESKO, age 74, of La Mesa passed from this life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 14, 1944 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan Zelesko and Josefa Vega. John was a mechanic by trade and also enjoyed the farming industry.
Those left to mourn his passing include a sister, Delia Gaskins (Norbert) of La Mesa; his cousin and caregiver, Manuela "Mela" Garcia also of La Mesa. Other survivors include a niece and two nephews, Annette, Todd and Andy as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ana Zelesko.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 in La Mesa Community Church, 893 San Jose Street in La Mesa where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Ruben Valenzuela officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the San Jose Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Nick Sloan, Frank Sloan, Rafael Martinez, Andrew Gaskins, Frank Rivas, and Jonathan Boggs.
