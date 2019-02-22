Services
John Zelesko
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
La Mesa Community Church
893 San Jose Street
La Mesa, NM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
La Mesa Community Church
John V. Zelesko Obituary
JOHN V. ZELESKO, age 74, of La Mesa passed from this life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 14, 1944 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan Zelesko and Josefa Vega. John was a mechanic by trade and also enjoyed the farming industry.
Those left to mourn his passing include a sister, Delia Gaskins (Norbert) of La Mesa; his cousin and caregiver, Manuela "Mela" Garcia also of La Mesa. Other survivors include a niece and two nephews, Annette, Todd and Andy as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ana Zelesko.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 in La Mesa Community Church, 893 San Jose Street in La Mesa where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Ruben Valenzuela officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the San Jose Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Nick Sloan, Frank Sloan, Rafael Martinez, Andrew Gaskins, Frank Rivas, and Jonathan Boggs.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 22, 2019
