Johnnie R. Safar was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020, at the age of 94.

Family and friends will gather together to celebrate her life, Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas She was preceded in death by her husband Colonel Benjamin B. Safar and son John A. Safar. She is survived by her son James and wife Cindy of Gretna Louisiana and daughter Suzanne and husband Jeff Menges of Safford Arizona. She is also survived by 6 grand children and 6 great grandchildren .

Thanks to her friends,patrons and staff at Safari Restaurant, and a special thanks to her military family.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
