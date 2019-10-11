|
Johnny A. Vigil
Las Cruces - JOHNNY VIGIL, age 62, passed away October 5, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by family. Born June 11, 1957 in Santa Fe to Phillip and Matilda Martinez Vigil. Johnny was a wonderful loving husband, great father and a wonderful son, as well as thoughtful and caring, always ready and willing to help his family. Johnny was kind and patient which made him a great soccer and Special Olympics coach. A man of few words, he always took pride in what he accomplished. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Johnny was a giant of a man and will never be forgotten.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Teresa, daughter, Fatima, and son, Joseph; four brothers and one sister, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, and his four legged furry friend, Chica.
A Memorial Service to honor Johnny will be held at 2 PM Thursday October 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will take place a later date.
A Memorial Service to honor Johnny will be held at 2 PM Thursday October 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will take place a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019