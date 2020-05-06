|
|
Johnny G. Hinojosa
Las Cruces - On the afternoon of Saturday, May 2, 2020, JUAN "JOHNNY" GUADALUPE HINOJOSA, 50, passed away joining his mom, dad, and sister, in heaven. "Johnny" as he was fondly known to family and friends was born October 31, 1969 in Las Cruces to Lupe and Elsie Hinojosa. He graduated from Mayfield High School and went on to have a successful career as a bookstore manager at NMSU and KB Toys, as well as a Training Coordinator in the H.R. department of Walmart. Along the way he moved to Phoenix, Arizona and he met his future husband, Steve in 2011 and married November, 2014.
He had many, many lifelong friends. Johnny was the love of Steve's life and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and he was a joy to be around. Johnny had a beautiful smile and a big heart. It is hard to put into words how kind and generous Johnny was. He will be greatly missed
Johnny is survived by his loving husband of five years, Steven Kelley; two brothers, Alex Hinojosa (Gloria) and Mike Hinojosa all of Las Cruces; two sister Virginia Buchler of Grayson, KY and Debbie Stewart (Jimmy) of Scottsdale, AZ. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Hinojosa.
Johnny enjoyed helping out others including co-workers, family and friends. His passion was photography, cooking, the casino and traveling.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association
At some time in the near future, there will be another service for all family and friends.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mike Hinojosa, Santiago Stewart, Paul and Nathan Casares, Rose Hinojosa, and Blake Cruthirds. Honorary bearers will be Alex Hinojosa, Alisa Hinojosa, and Tony Jiron.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020