|
|
Johnny Laird
Las Cruces - Johnny Louis Laird died at Mountain View Regional Medical Center on August 18, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 89.
Johnny was born on February 24, 1930, in Oakdale, LA, to Albert and Zell Laird. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947. He served in the Korean War and was discharged in 1951. He married Jean Craig in 1953. They recently celebrated 65 wonderful years together. In 1955, he went to work for Samedan Oil Corporation in Hobbs, New Mexico. He retired in 1986 after 31 years of employment. Johnny and Jean had one daughter, Linda Lee.
After retirement, Johnny and Jean moved to Las Cruces to enjoy their family. They were avid fishermen and enjoyed many days at Elephant Butte. Johnny was a lifetime member of VFW and a member of Morning Star Methodist Church.
Johnny is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Linda Ayers, Son-in-law Cecil Ayers, granddaughter Ashlee Ayers all of Las Cruces, NM, a nephew and his wife Mark and Beth Laird of West Point, MS and two great nephews Drew and Beau Laird.
He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Zell Laird of Oakdale, LA and brother Malcolm G. Laird of Mississippi.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 am August 24, 2019 at Morning Star Methodist Church. Pastor Ross Whiteaker will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johnny's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charities.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019