Jon LaVertuDeming -It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, uncle, brother, colleague and friend, Jon E. LaVertu, from Deming, NM at the age of 67 on October 29, 2020 in Farmington, NM, after losing his battle with COVID-19. Although we are terribly heartbroken, we are comforted knowing he is in the presence of Our Heavenly Father.Born August 28, 1953 in Manchester, North Carolina, Jon graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1972. Jon continued his extensive education obtaining a Bachelor of Arts, with a Double Major in Social Sciences and Philosophy with Minors in Sociology and Anthropology from St Thomas College in Denver in 1976. In 1980, he earned his Master's in Divinity from St. Thomas Theological Seminary. In 1990, Jon continued his education and obtained his Associates Degree in Nursing from New Mexico State University, graduating with Meritorious Honors. In 1991, he received the "Spirit of Nursing " Award at NMSU sponsored by NSNA and Army Nurse Corps. Jon earned a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Nursing, graduating as a Crimson Scholar in 1992. Jon loved helping people, always giving back to his community. He began his life career of helping people as an orderly with Mimbres Memorial Hospital working his way through as a General Nurse and eventually a Registered Nurse. In 1995, he was instrumental in establishing a hospital-based home health agency, Mimbres Valley Home Health, serving as Director. Later, he served as Clinical Supervisor for First American Home Care. In 1996, Jon served as a Field Deputy Medical Investigator for the Office of The Medical Investigator for New Mexico serving Luna County.Jon was very devoted to his community and to St. Ann's Catholic Church where he served as Deacon in 1979. He was driven to serve those in need and always will be known for his giving heart. He was a very special man and touched the hearts of many who knew him. Jon loved to learn, loved to read and enjoyed writing and composition. He enjoyed cooking and loved to sing.Jon is survived by his beloved wife (of 39 years) Cecilia LaVertu; sisters, Jeanne-Marie Lesko and Ann Sidener, numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great grand-nieces and nephews, Uncle Gene and Aunt Joan Richling, dear friends, neighbors, and colleagues who worked closely with him throughout his career. Every heart he touched will forever be filled with the fond memories of his love, affection, kindness and compassion.Jon is preceded in death by his loving parents, Bill and Claudia La Vertu and brother, Michael Paul LaVertu; sister in law, Cindy LaVertu and niece, Ryan LaVertu.Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID Pandemic, services will be facilitated by Baca Funeral Home in Deming, NM and held privately for immediate family at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Deming, NM. Interment of his ashes will be held privately at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral in Las Cruces, NM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ambercare Hospice Care/Home Health Care, 707 East Pine St., Suite A, Deming, New Mexico, 88030.The Vega Family would like to express their sincerest thanks to all the doctors and nurses who worked so hard to try to save Jon, especially Dr. Laura Hutson and the medical team from San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, NM. We will always be grateful for your efforts.