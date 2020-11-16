Jorge Vargas
Las Cruces - Jorge J. Vargas MD, age 59, of Las Cruces, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1960 in Houston, Texas to Isabella Paula and Jorge J. Vargas Sr.
Those left to mourn his passing are his loving wife Sonia of the family home, a brother Marcq Vargas (Rhonda) of Houston, TX, and a sister Paula Vargas (Dexter) also of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Isabella Paula and Dr. Jorge J. Vargas Sr and a brother David Campbell.
A celebration of Life will be held at 06:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at The Lighthouse Church Located at 201 S. Solano Dr. Suite D, with Pastor Priscilla Hernandez as the Officiant. Immediate family only.
Jorge's favorite scripture is Romans 8 38 For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, 39 nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
