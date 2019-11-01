|
Jose Alberto Carrillo
Las Cruces - Jose Alberto Carrillo 58, of Las Cruces New Mexico passed away on 10/25/19. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Tuesday 11/05/2019 at 3:00 pm at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home located at 555 West Amador Avenue Las Cruces New Mexico
As a term of endearment his friends and family called him Beto he was born in Fabens Texas on 8/29/1961 to Tomas Carrillo and Ramona Solano, he lived most of his youth in Escondido California, in his late teens he joined the marines and served 2 terms and met his high school sweetheart Sylvia Jauregui, they married and had 4 beautiful children. Armando, Luis, Lisa and Joey. The family moved to Las Cruces New Mexico in1992. He was preceded in death by his father Tomas Carrillo who passed away on May 1st 2002. Unfortunately Beto and Sylvia divorced and Beto decided to stay in Las Cruces working part time for Swift Trucking Co as a truck driver and he was also instrumental in the opening of several sober living homes he was also a motivational speaker helping the homeless and people that shared the same struggles that he had experienced at times in his own life. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and did the best he could under his circumstances, at a young age in his 30's he suffered an aneurysm that impaired his ability to work full time however even through the challenges of his health he still managed to give back to his community. Beto is survived by his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, his mother and many nieces and nephews. Beto will be deeply missed by his family and friends but he will always remain in our hearts.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019