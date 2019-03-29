|
Jose Alfredo "Freddy" Lomeli
Las Cruces - JOSE ALFREDO "FREDDY" LOMELI, age 42, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 21 1976 in Denver, CO to Panfilo Lomeli and Socorro Mendoza. "Freddy" as he was fondly known to his family and friends was a smart, funny, loving and generous individual. He had a passion to fix and leave everything in sight better than he had found it. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding his Harley but most importantly, Freddy loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of many years, Maribel Chavez Lomeli; his three amazing children, Daniel, Angelica and Vanessa Lomeli; his parents, Panfilo and Socorro Lomeli ; three brothers, Gerardo, and Rodrigo "Roger" Lomeli, and Ruben Dimas; three sisters, Irene and Luz Dimas, and Blanca Hinojos. Other survivors include his three grandchildren whom he loved and spoiled excessively.
Calling hours for Freddy will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Concluding Services and Cremation will take place in Denver, CO
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
