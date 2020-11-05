Jose Chavez
Chamberino - JOSE CHAVEZ, of Chamberino entered eternal life at the age of 87, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 20, 1933 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico to Enrique and Maria Chavez Castro. Mr. Chavez was employed as a laborer and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Manuela Lopez Chavez; a daughter, Irma Chavez-Valenzuela (Roberto) of Anthony; seven sons, Jose Chavez (Marcela) of Anthony, Mario Chavez of Chamberino, Fernando Chavez (Amy) of Tucson, AZ., Henry Chavez of El Paso, TX., Sergio Chavez (Wil) of Las Cruces, Saul Chavez (Amiee) of Chamberino, Willie Chavez of Tucson, AZ; three brothers, Bartolo Chavez (Eva) and Filiberto Chavez (Irma) all of El Paso and Raul Chavez of Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua, México; a sister, María Fraire (Manuel) of El Paso. Other survivors include five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Chavez was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; Esther Chavez and two brothers, Manuel and Enrique Chavez.
The services are limited to immediate family due to Covid pandemic restrictions. The family extends their appreciation to the numerous friends and neighbors who have expressed their support and prayers during the time of their loss.
Serving as casket bearers will be his family members.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com