|
|
Jose Eloy Vigil
Las Cruces - JOSE ELOY VIGIL, age 85, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, October 4, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born May 31, 1934 in Albuquerque to Frank and Esoila Gonzales Vigil, Jose Eloy retired as a Sweeper Operator from the City of Las Cruces. He enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Toribia Rocha Vigil of the family home; a daughter; Rosie Vigil; three sons, David Vigil all of Las Cruces, Raymond Vigil (Katrina) of Corrales, NM and Joe Vigil (Oralia Gonzales) of Taos, NM; one brother, Leo Vigil (Juanita) also of Las Cruces; two sisters, Gloria Ferguson (James) of Rockdale, TX and Mary Vigil of Socorro, TX. Other survivors include eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Vigil was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eloy Vigil Jr; his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Vigil; a daughter, Mary Ann Vigil; and other family members.
Visitation for Mr. Vigil will begin at 1 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be David, Raymond and Joe Vigil, Herman Gay, Greg Archuleta, Paul Felix and David Daniel Gonzales.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019