Jose Espinoza Jr
Las Cruces - Jose A. Espinoza, 77 years old, a lifelong area resident entered eternal life Sunday September 20, 2020 at La Posada Hospice.
He was born April 17th 1943 in La Mesa New Mexico to Jose Maria and Narcisa Alviller Espinoza.
Survivors include his loving wife Velia Espinoza, son, Joey L. Espinoza, grandchildren, Jayben and Avery and sister Celia Bullard.
Joe graduated from Gadsden in 1962. He served in the Army. Joe and Velia were married April 1966. He worked for Mitchell Motors, Sonoma Ranch Golf Course, and owned Auto Rebuilders Body Shop. Joe also enjoyed coaching T-ball for the City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation. Joe enjoyed going to the swap meet. Joe loved drinking Bud Light.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Florencio (Lencho), his sisters Josie Montes and Aurora (Loli) Espinoza.
Graveside services will be held 10 am Saturday October 3, 2020 at St Joseph's Cemetery 100 S. Espina Las Cruces NM 88005.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's funeral home 555 West Amador. Las Cruces NM 88005.
