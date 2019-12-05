|
Jose Felix Mendoza
Las Cruces - On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Jose Felix Mendoza, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 67. Jose Felix was born November 14, 1952 in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico.
He immigrated from Mexico to Chicago, Illinois in 1975 where he worked for Corrugated Supplies for 40 years. On January 7, 1978 he married Maria Guadalupe Torres and together they raised three sons and a daughter. He retired in 2015 and moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where he spent his free time working on his home and watching sports games and novellas with his brother Manuel.
Jose Felix had a passion for cars and music. He loved personalizing his cars' sound system, combining two of his favorite hobbies. He was known for his commitment and love for his family and friends. It is his infectious laugh and his kind and compassionate spirit which will be missed the most.
Jose Felix is survived by his wife, Maria Guadalupe, his four children, Fabian (Eva), Christian, Octavio (Patricia) and Griselda (Farsheed), his parents Maria Amparo and Juan Meliton, nine siblings Juana, Isaac (Celia), Socorro (Claudia), Manuel (Patricia), Albino (Guadalupe), Luisa (Alfredo), Serafin, Steven, Faustino.
He is preceded in death by Lucio (Maria Luz).
Visitation will be held from 5 pm - 7 pm, with a rosary to begin at 7 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Funeral mass will be held at 9 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Newman Center followed by the burial at Doña Ana Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019