Las Cruces - JOSE FRANK MADRID, age 38, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Born April 13, 1981, Jose was a student at Doña Ana Branch Community College and worked in landscaping. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Grace L. Madrid; stepfather, Pedro Noriega; a daughter, Brianna Faith Arredondo; three brothers, Peter Paul Noriega, Christian Mario Martinez and Izrael Giovanni Madid; two sisters, Deeanna Marie Garcia and Sheena Catalina Martinez; his maternal grandmother who raised him like a son, Elvira M. Madrid. Jose was preceded in death by a son, Isaac Madrid; maternal grandfather, Ramon V. Madrid, maternal step grandfather, Robert E. Madrid; two aunts, Nora M. Howard and Gloria Madrid.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date in a private ceremony.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca' Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020