Jose "Joe" Herminio Salazar
Las Cruces - Jose "Joe" Herminio Salazar, 85, of Las Cruces, died November 14, 2020. He was born September 27, 1935 in Hernandez, New Mexico to Ross L. and Guadalupe Salazar. Jose met Mary Bertha Lopez while attending NMSU. He went into the US Army and married Mary Bertha Lopez in Fort Riley, Kansas on September 13, 1958. Shortly thereafter he was stationed in Germany where he and Mary lived for nearly 2 years. After serving his country they settled in Los Alamos, New Mexico where he worked for the Zia Company. Once again he was called into the US Army, this time stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana. After his second tour of service Joe and Mary returned to Los Alamos for a short time before moving to Las Cruces where Jose worked again for the Zia Company at the NASA Test Facility for several years, then for a construction contractor in Las Cruces, before starting a career with US Army Corps of Engineers and Contract Inspection at White Sands until retiring in 1997.
All the while Jose built multiple homes and apartments throughout Las Cruces. He was the hardest working family man who made friends and helped anyone who needed it. Jose always enjoyed fishing, working in his vegetable garden, and spending time with his family. He was a big fan of the NMSU Aggies and the Washington Redskins, making every effort not to miss a game. He had a personality that could relate to anyone and make them feel like they were the most important person there was. He showed his love and was the best role model, father, husband, and grandfather.
Jose is survived by his wife; Mary Bertha Salazar of the family home, Sons; Raymond Salazar and his wife Nancy Salazar of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Gilbert and Eddie Salazar of Las Cruces, New Mexico, daughter Bernadette Corona and husband Cesear Corona of Paso Robles, California, Grandchildren; Nicholas Salazar of Houston, Texas; Sara and Jaime Salazar of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mylena and Audrey Corona of Paso Robles, California. Also surviving him are sisters Lydia Martinez and Rosalna Hundley and brother Luis Salazar.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Salazar, Betty Chavez, Toby Salazar, Daniel Salazar, Billy Salazar, and Ezequiel Salazar.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30pm at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Due to COVID restrictions capacity at the Cathedral is limited to 30 people. In lieu of flowers the family would like Donations to be made to any local food bank of your choosing.
