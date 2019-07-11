|
Jose Luis Lozoya
Mesquite - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, JOSE LUIS LOZOYA, age 73, of Mesquite on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sacramento, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuel Lozoya and Amparo Rodriguez on August 25, 1945, Jose Luis had been a longtime area resident. He worked as a dairyman and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jose Alfredo Dipp (Alicia Varela) of Chihuahua City, MX, Jose Luis Lozoya Jr. (Nancy) of Berino; three daughters, Martha Carolina Dipp of Chihuahua City, MX, Lourdes Chacon (George Sr.), of Mesquite, and Blanca Lozoya (Martin) of Deming; two step daughters, Christine Carrasco (Jesus Jr.) also of Mesquite, Sylvia Jasso of Las Cruces; two brothers, Ramon Lozoya (Ofelia) of Anthony, Jesus Lozoya (Catalina) of Las Cruces; five sisters, Teresa Cazares of Chihuahua, MX, Carmen Jasso (Jose Luis), Angela Ramos (Javier) , and Rosa Chairez all also of Anthony. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, Ivan and Yamileth Dipp, Marco Antonio Flores, Alonso Quintana, Jose Luis III, Von-Marie, Carlos and Tony Lozoya, Ruby Chairez, Vanessa, Georgette, Miriam, Jorge Jr. and Josúe Chacon, Noe, Morayma, Daniel and Raymundo Parra; twenty-four great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria Aurelia Parren Lozoya on July 2, 2019; a daughter, Melissa Lozoya and a brother, Jesus Manuel Lozoya.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 125 W. Mesquite Drive, Mesquite with Reverend Carlos Espinoza officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alonso Quintana, Jose Luis III, Carlos, and Tony Lozoya, Daniel, Raymundo and Noe Parra Jr., Jorge Jr. and Josúe Chacon, Jesus Carrasco III, and Ruby Chairez.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 11, 2019