|
|
Jose Pacheco
Las Cruces - Jose (Lole) Dolores Pacheco of Fairacres (Old Picacho), New Mexico passed away July 04, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born April 04, 1941 and married Micaela Ordunez in 1961. His children, Theresa Pacheco, Francisco Pacheco, Esther Scherer, Carolina Borden, Leticia Frederick, Rachel Christiansen, Catherine Smith, his thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, survive him. His parents, two brothers, one sister and his loving wife, Micaela Pacheco, preceded him in death. He was a farmer, carpenter, loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His passion was his religion, his strong love of church, and his never ending need to help anyone!
Rosary services will be held Tuesday, July 09 2019, at 7:00 pm; La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 10 2019, at 10:00 am; St Genevieve's Catholic Church.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019