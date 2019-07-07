Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Genevieve's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Pacheco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Pacheco


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Pacheco Obituary
Jose Pacheco

Las Cruces - Jose (Lole) Dolores Pacheco of Fairacres (Old Picacho), New Mexico passed away July 04, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born April 04, 1941 and married Micaela Ordunez in 1961. His children, Theresa Pacheco, Francisco Pacheco, Esther Scherer, Carolina Borden, Leticia Frederick, Rachel Christiansen, Catherine Smith, his thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, survive him. His parents, two brothers, one sister and his loving wife, Micaela Pacheco, preceded him in death. He was a farmer, carpenter, loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His passion was his religion, his strong love of church, and his never ending need to help anyone!

Rosary services will be held Tuesday, July 09 2019, at 7:00 pm; La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 10 2019, at 10:00 am; St Genevieve's Catholic Church.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now