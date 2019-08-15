|
Jose Ramon "Mon" Garcia Jr
Vado - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather to be, brother and friend, JOSE RAMON GARCIA JR. age 58, of Vado on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. "Mon", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born February 12, 1961 in El Paso, TX to Jose Ramon Sr. and Manuela Lujan Garcia. He was self-employed in auto body work.
Those left to mourn his passing include two daughters, Jacqueline Terrell (Derrick) of Fort Sumner and Raquel Corral (Javy) of Las Cruces; two brothers, Wencelado Garcia (Dolores) and Epitacio Garcia (Christina) all of El Paso, TX; two sisters, Maria Rodriguez (Luis) of La Mesa and Pablita Ramirez (Javier) of Mesquite. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Mon was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eustacio "Tacho" Garcia.
Visitation for Mr. Garcia will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10 AM. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Fred Espinoza Officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 15, 2019