Rio Rancho - Jose "Joe" L. Sandoval, 76, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center. Joe was born on March 2, 1943 in Santa Rita, NM to Tomas Sandoval Dolores Lara. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cecilia Garcia-Sandoval; three sons, Joe H. Sandoval Jr. and his wife Cheri of CO; Jeffrey H. Sandoval of FL and Steven H. Sandoval and his wife Crystal of NM; one daughter, Lupita G. Morales of WA; two sisters, Patricia Padilla of NM and Lupe Jimenez of NM; eight grandchildren, Phoenix James Gilbert, Alex, Nathan, Alicia, Michelle, Stephanie, Damien and Danica. Services were held in his honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Pallbearers were his eight grandchildren. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019