Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Sandoval


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Sandoval Obituary
Jose Sandoval

Rio Rancho - Jose "Joe" L. Sandoval, 76, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center. Joe was born on March 2, 1943 in Santa Rita, NM to Tomas Sandoval Dolores Lara. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cecilia Garcia-Sandoval; three sons, Joe H. Sandoval Jr. and his wife Cheri of CO; Jeffrey H. Sandoval of FL and Steven H. Sandoval and his wife Crystal of NM; one daughter, Lupita G. Morales of WA; two sisters, Patricia Padilla of NM and Lupe Jimenez of NM; eight grandchildren, Phoenix James Gilbert, Alex, Nathan, Alicia, Michelle, Stephanie, Damien and Danica. Services were held in his honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Pallbearers were his eight grandchildren. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now