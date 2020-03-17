|
Jose Sergio Candelas
Las Cruces - On Saturday March 14, 2020 our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, JOSE "JC DADDY O" CANDELAS, age 42, of Las Cruces left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with the Lord. He was born October 24, 1977 in Andrews, TX to Sergio Candelas and Cristina Licon. "Daddy'O" as he was fondly known, will be with his loving grandparents Jose Rosalio and Maria Paz who raised him and await for him in heaven.
Those left to mourn his passing include his daughters Ebony S, Blue S. and Trinity P. Candelas; sons Silver R., Romeo Mathew Candelas and Joshua Izaiah Tarin; Brothers Demetrio Rodriguez, Noe O Melendez, Adrian, Diego and Fabian Candelas; Sisters Yvonne, Crystal Jene (Alfonso Tarin Jr.) and Margarita Candelas and Audriana Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. He will be greatly missed. A brother, Romeo Rodriguez and sister, Jazmin H. Candelas also precede him in death.
Due to Convid-19, limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family and private services will be held. At his request cremation will follow and his ashes will be set free back in his hometown of Zaragosa, TX at a later date.
The Candelas Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logo to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020