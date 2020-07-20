Jose Smith
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jose Armando Smith, 83, of Las Cruces, NM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born July 17, 1936 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Jose Hidalgo Smith and Marta Marquez Smith. Mr. Smith was a mechanic and a communicant at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. Mr. Smith worked as a mechanic throughout his life and retired from New Mexico State University as the Supervisor at the Physical Science Laboratory. His passion included working on and restoring cars, listening to mariachi music and being a father and grandfather to his daughters and grandchildren. Those left to mourn his passing include six daughters, Rose Smith of Albuquerque, Frieda Nall and husband Kirk, Jackie Lopez, Maria Raquel Apodaca and husband Daniel, Blanca Apodaca and husband Christopher, all of Las Cruces, Marlena Smith of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Ernestina Smith Medina and one brother, Victor Raul Smith, both of Las Cruces. Other survivors include 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and his companion of 12 years, his dog Max. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Mayers Smith, his sister Maria Smith Vigil, and his grandson, Julian Isaiah Pena. Serving as pallbearers will be Armando and Javier Sanchez, Christopher Sr., Daniel and Christopher Apodaca Jr., Victor Raul Smith, Tyler Lopez and his lifelong friend, Salvador Medina. Visitation will be held on July 23, 2020 at La-Paz-Graham's Funeral Home located at 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM, 88005 at 5:00 PM and a Rosary will follow at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church located at 100 S. Espina St., Las Cruces, NM on July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with father Theophine Okafor to officiate the service, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The cremains of Jose's beloved late wife Dorothy will be buried with him. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in memory of Jose to the Alzheimer's Association
through their website or at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Irma Zamarron and Lorraine Chavez at the Homage Foster Home located in El Paso, TX for the care and compassion they provided Jose during his illness.
