Jose Tito "JT" Bustos
Las Cruces - Jose Tito "JT" Bustos
January 10, 1945 --- June 13, 2020
JOSE TITO "JT" BUSTOS, a resident of Las Cruces and formerly of Espanola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home, with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Andres Bustos, beloved paternal grandparents Eulogio and Elvira Bustos, maternal grandparents Ramon and Magdalena Martinez, favorite aunt, Amada Garcia and brother-in-law Paul Martinez. Tito was born and raised in Sombrillo, NM and attended Holy Cross Catholic School, graduated from Santa Cruz High School and attended the College of Santa Fe. In 1969, he decided to join the New Mexico State Police and was a dedicated and courageous police officer until his retirement in 2001. Upon his retirement from the NMSP, JT continued his passion for law enforcement by working with the Dona Ann County Sheriff's Office for 8 years as a prisoner transport officer.
JT married his wife of 49 years, Kathy, on February 6, 1971. Along with his wife he is survived by his son Joseph and wife Sandra of Henderson, NV, and daughter Kimberly and husband Officer Jeremiah McDaniel of Las Cruces. He was blessed with and very proud of his four granddaughters, Sophia and Annaleisa Bustos, and Charlotte and Kayleigh McDaniel. He is also survived by his mother Lourdes Bustos, siblings, Liz Garcia (Ernie), Andy Bustos (Diane), Bobby Bustos (Pam), Joanne Dominguez (Domingo), Dee Dee Metzgar (Ernie) and Dolores Trujillo (Delbert). Also, brothers-in-law Roger and David Martinez and sisters-in-law Yvonne and Theresa Martinez, and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. JT was godfather to Ruxanne Lopez,, Alan Trujillo, Tanya Salazar, Steven Santistevan and Kayleigh McDaniel.
He was passionate about the outdoors, in particular fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved God's little creatures and always had rabbits, geese, and Labrador dogs as pets. He often talked fondly of his horse, Marelyn - a horse he proudly rode in his younger days. His dog Pearl passed away on the same day as he did - he needed her with him. JT was a great storyteller and had a very distinctive sense of humor. He left an impression on everyone who met him and everyone has very interesting, "JT Bustos stories". JT was most comfortable when he was at home with family and watching a good western, nature or crime related TV show.
JT's Catholic faith was very important to him. He often called upon the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel and St. Christopher during his police officer days. He was a proud member of Holy Cross Catholic Church here in Las Cruces and at one time was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends and loved ones.
The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to JT's caregiver Carmen Enriquez, Rachel, Beatriz and the staff with ADDUS/Ambercare and Tender Care Home Health Care agencies. Thank you to the Holy Cross Catholic Community for their continued prayers and to Fr. Richard for his home visits and the sacramental Anointing of the Sick.
Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, at 10:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces with Fr. Richard Catanach officiating. Cremation will take place after the Mass, with additional services and burial to take place in Santa Cruz, NM, Holy Cross de la Canada Catholic Church and cemetery, at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be members of the NMSP Honor Guard. Named as Honorary Pallbearers are Officers Jeremiah McDaniel, Ernie Garcia and Matthew Bustos and Dino Bustos.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
