Jose Victor Martinez
San Miguel - JOSE VICTOR MARTINEZ, age 91, lifelong resident of San Miguel entered eternal life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 23, 1928 to Clemente and Ricarda B. Martinez, Victor served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the military, Victor was employed for the USDA Cotton Gin Lab as a Physical Science Lab Technician. Victor was a member of the VFW Post #3242 and was very active in veteran activities throughout his life. He was a pillar of the San Miguel community and caregiver for the San Miguel Cemetery for many years. He served on the San Miguel Councilio Compesino, was a Board member of the H.E.L.P. program, and Head Start. Victor was a family man who enjoyed family gatherings, loved telling jokes, and was an avid Raiders fan.
Survivors include his loving wife of seventy years, Celia Sapien Martinez of the family home; four daughters, Barbara Franco (Hector) of Vado, Sylvia Tinajero (Sonny) of Mesquite, Norma Ruskey of Las Cruces and Judy Martinez of San Miguel; three sisters, Benita Garcia of Las Cruces, Dora Otero and Carmen B. Martinez both of San Miguel, and brother-in-law Beto Sapien of Las Cruces. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter on the way as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his three sons, Victor Jr., Don, and Larry Martinez; son-in-law, Thomas Ruskey; brother, Ernesto Martinez; and sister, Rumalda B. Martinez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 70, and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. Visitation for Victor with begin at 10 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ricardo Hinojal Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the San Miguel Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Loretta Tinajero, Curtis Franco, Chris Ruskey, Philip Franco, Victor Ray Martinez and Patrick Martinez. Honorary bearers will be Hector Franco, Sonny Tinajero, Mia Saenz, Jessica Ruskey Venturelli, Melanie De La Rosa and Olivia Martinez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.