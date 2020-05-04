|
Josefa "Josie" C. Lujan
Las Cruces - JOSEFA "JOSIE" CALZADA LUJAN, of Las Cruces passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020. Josie was born April 7, 1931 in Mesa, Arizona to Pedro and Francisca Calzada, the eldest of seven children. "Josie", as she was fondly known to family and friends helped to raise her younger siblings whom she adored. She worked many years alongside her husband on the family farm where they worked hard and went on to raise three children. Josie never missed an opportunity to cook and spend time with her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Dona Ana and an avid supporter of Casa de Peregrinos.
Josie was also a contributor to the Roque M. Lujan Scholarship Fund at New Mexico State University. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and in her last year discovered a hidden talent for painting and crafts. She will be remembered for her delicious cooking and her devotion to her family.
She is survived by her son, Henry "Kiki" Lujan; two daughters, Mary Helen Lujan and Betina "Tina" Lujan all of Las Cruces; five grandchildren; Melinda Lujan-Severns (Tim), Rocky Lujan, Joni Lujan, Maya Garcia and Eva Marissa Garcia all also of Las Cruces; two great grandchildren, Hannah and Elijah Severns. Other survivors include her brothers, Camilo Calzada (Candace) and Edward Calzada (Bell); two sisters, Michaela "Mickie" Chavez and Patricia Torres (Mark); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Josie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roque "Rocky" M. Lujan; her parents; her brothers; Mike and Paul Calzada
and a sister, Maria Barela.
The family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at Desert Peaks Assisted Living and Memory Care for their exemplary care in her last days.
Due to the current healthcare crisis restrictions, only immediate family will be allowed to attend the services. For those wishing to view the service online, please visit www.bacastream.com on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
A celebration of Josie's life will be scheduled for a later date. Thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, your donations can be made to Casa de Peregrinos to help those who suffer from food insecurity in the Dona Ana County.
