Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Josefa Diaz Astorga


1934 - 2020
Josefa Diaz Astorga Obituary
Josefa Diaz Astorga, age 86, of Mesilla entered eternal life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 11, 1934 in Mesa, Arizona to Esiquio and Cruz Vasquez Diaz. Josefa was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include five sons, Lorenzo Astorga (Gracie), Manuel Astorga (Marisela) all of Las Cruces, Martin Astorga and Angel Astorga (Cristina) all of Las Vegas, NV, and Luis Astorga (Martha) of Olathe, KS; six daughters, Josefina Adame (Pedro), Beatrice Magallanes all of El Paso, TX, Maria Garcia (George) of San Antonio, TX, Ramona Astorga of Las Cruces, Yolanda Weaver (Gayle) of Plano, TX, and Rachel Astorga of Mesilla; a sister, Rufina Alaniz of San Jose, CA and a brother, Jose Diaz of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Astorga was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Astorga; a granddaughter, Leandra Colley; three sisters, Cruz, Natividad, and Bernice; and a brother, Manuel.

Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.

Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory.

www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
