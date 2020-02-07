|
Josefina C. Guzman
Las Cruces - On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, JOSEFINA CHAVEZ GUZMAN, age 86, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13, 1933 in Ciudad Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Felipe and Concepcion Ibarra Chavez. Josefina was a loving homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Alfonso Guzman Jr. and Jose Guzman (Amparo) all of El Paso, TX, and Javier Guzman (Socorro) of Las Cruces; two daughters, Rosario De Santiago of Anthony and Margie Guzman (LuAnn Dyer) of Tucson, AZ. Other survivors include nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Josefina was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Alfonso Guzman on April 23, 1988; a sister, Maria Soria and two brothers, Eduardo and Santos Chavez.
Visitation for Mrs. Guzman will begin at 2 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled at 2:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Felix Troncoso, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be her grandsons and a great-grandson.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300.E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020