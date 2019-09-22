|
|
Josefina Morales
Las Cruces - JOSEFINA MORALES, age 75, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed from this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to Jose David Morales and Maria Francisca Vargas on May 11, 1944. Josefina retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Christopher Morales (Michelle Trujillo); a daughter, Christina Morales all of Las Cruces; two brothers, Gilbert Morales (Anita) also of Las Cruces, David Morales (Sally) of Deming; two sisters, Estella Morales of El Paso, Texas, and Ofelia Morales of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Valerie Devereaux, Orion and Cassandra Morales; a nephew, Norman McCreary; two nieces, Nancy and Carol Morales. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Johnny McCreary,
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Hector Vega officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the San Miguel Cemetery in San Miguel where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Christopher, Orion, Gilbert, Carol and Nancy Morales, Valerie Devereaux, and Ernest Ferrales.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 22, 2019