Joseph C. Morris
Bailey, CO - Joseph C. Morris (Joe) passed unexpectedly at home in Bailey, CO, at the age of 65 on Monday, September 23, 2019. In his passing, Joe is reunited with his devoted wife and soulmate, Paula F. Anzell-Morris, who preceded him in death on December 17, 2017.
Joe was a devoted father and is survived by his sons Aaron Anzell-Morris and Joseph S. Morris (wife, Shelly) and his grandchildren Leo (11), Somerset (9) and Rosalie (6).
Joe was born to Thomas F. Morris Sr. and Nellie (Irene) Morris (née Mock) on February 1, 1954 in Jeanette, PA. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas F. Morris Jr, David A. Morris, John C. (Jack) Morris and Susan L. Wood.
Joe's uplifting spirit, generosity, and outgoing nature will be remembered across several communities.
Joe previously lived and worked in Las Cruces, NM and was an active member of the New Mexico Home Builders Association through his role as general manager of Rawson Builders Supply. He was a dedicated congregant first at Holy Cross Catholic Church, and later St. Albert the Great Newman Center. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Joe continued his professional involvement in the building community after his move to Colorado, where he and Paula became co-owners of Front Range Commercial as door and window contractors. He served on the board of the American Subcontractors Association of Colorado, where he established the Paula Anzell-Morris Celebration of Live Scholarship in memory of his late wife.
His strong Catholic faith persisted in Colorado, where he was an active member of the congregation at St. Mary of the Rockies. His faith and commitment guided him while ascending to a Fourth Degree ranking with the Knights of Columbus.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying seasonal pursuits in fly fishing, guiding snowshoeing excursions, hunting, scuba diving, and golf. Perhaps his greatest joy came from playing music, both in Mass on Sundays and as a frequent performer at Aspen Creek Cellars with his bands The Barrel Riders and previously JoKen' with Paula. He was truly in his element when playing guitar and singing, and was known as a gifted master of the blues harp (harmonica).
Services for Joe will include a rosary service Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m., and funeral service on Saturday October 12, at 10 a.m. Both will be held at St. Mary of the Rockies 224 Buggy Whip Rd, Bailey, CO, 80421
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019