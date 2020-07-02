Joseph Elson Lee



Las Cruces - Joseph Elson Lee, 87, of Las Cruces, N. M.



Joe was born in Yost, Utah, March 17, 1933. He grew up in Malta, Idaho, and graduated from Raft River High School. He briefly attended Sacramento Junior College and Brigham Young University before being drafted into the U. S. Army in 1953. He was stationed in Germany until his discharge in 1955 after which he stayed two additional years in Germany as an LDS missionary.



He then returned to the United States and attended Utah State University where he first saw June Niederhauser from Ogden, Utah, when she registered late for a large political science class which until then had consisted only of males. They got to know each other on debate trips and took many classes together, as they were both majoring in Political Science. They graduated in 1959 with Joe as valedictorian in the College of Social Sciences. They married in December 1959 while Joe was finishing his work on a Masters Degree at Stanford University.



Joe then joined the Foreign Service in 1960 and served as a diplomat with subsequent tours in Germany, Suriname, Thailand, Bulgaria, Colombia, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Philippines. The Lees were blessed with two delightful daughters who brought great joy into their lives. Jana was born in Suriname in 1965 and her sister, Kippi, followed in 1966 in Ogden, Utah, just before the family left for Thailand.



In 1985 Joe retired and he and June moved to Las Cruces, N.M. They continued to do a lot of traveling; Joe lived in or visited 110 countries in his lifetime. The Lees developed a love for sculpture and Joe spent much of his time building a unique sculpture garden to display the many sculptures they collected. On June 20, Joe collapsed in the garden as he was doing some landscaping around the area where they had installed their 60th wedding anniversary sculpture. He died peacefully four days later.



He is survived by his wife June; two daughters, Jana Suzanne Clerico (Vincent) of Hackettstown, N. J. and Kippi Annette Macdonald (Scot) of Culver City, California, and two grandchildren, Kira Macdonald and Vincent Clerico. At Joe's request there will be no public funeral or memorial service; a private family memorial dinner will be arranged later.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store