Joseph "Joey" Gaytan III



It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of a great son, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend (Joseph "Joey" Gaytan III.) Joey entered eternal life and went to be with the lord on November 29, 2020. He was a father of 3, grandfather of 11, and had his first great grandbaby on the way. He was born on September 15, 1963 in Dallas Texas but grew up in Las Cruces New Mexico. Joey loved to fish, work on cars, and loved spending time with his family. He was very social, had many friends and was well known in Las Cruces. He definitely left a legacy.



Left to mourn the passing of Joey is his Mother Carol Odell. Siblings Sherman, Tina, Jessica, Crystal, Beth, Grace, and Shannon. Mother of his children Irene. His children Monique Paez and husband Noel, Joseph Gaytan IV and girlfriend Monica, Marie Sarabia and husband Ramon. His 11 grandchildren Arianna, Armando, Mariah, Jazlyn, Janelle, Faith, Oscar, Esperanza, Bella, Sofia, Jordan, and his unborn first great grandchild Nayeli.



Joey is proceeded in death by his Aunt Nancy Gomez, Father Joseph Gaytan Jr, Brother Gilbert Gaytan, Sister Felicia Aguirre, and Cousin Debbie Gomez.



A private celebration of life will be held in Joey's honor on 12/12/2020



Joey G your memory will live on forever









