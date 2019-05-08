|
Joseph Gilbert Edward Berridge
Garfield - Joseph Gilbert Edward Berridge of Garfield, NM was a blessing that entered this world on January 19, 1991 in Las Cruces, NM. Joseph "Brother Bear" was guided towards the light into the Heavens on April 29, 2019 at the age of 28.
He was raised in a family full of unconditional love. After graduating from Hatch Valley High School and attending New Mexico State University he moved to Albuquerque with his fiancé, Chelsea, to pursue one of his many dreams of becoming a helicopter pilot. After achieving this dream, he went on to instruct other pilots while flying for a news station. In early April of this year Joseph took a job offer in Hawaii to be a helicopter pilot tour guide. Joseph had a passion for doing many things and being a pilot in Hawaii was just one of them. Brother was the heart, soul, and backbone of the Hatch Valley. He brought joy wherever he went. You would never catch him without his trademark smile, it was almost as big as his heart.
Joseph was an extraordinary young man that lit up everyone's world; emitting a light of love to those around him…He truly was a gift from God. His ultimate dream was to travel the world with Chelsea and provide endlessly for his loved ones. Joseph was an inspiration to all, always striving to be the best at anything he did and proving that anything can be done if you set your mind to it. Needless to say, he was a Professional Bad Ass. Whether friend, family, or stranger, Joseph treated everyone with love. Brother was a handsome and fearless young man with a kind, loving soul who was full of courage and full of heart. He loved his friends with the same passion as he did his family. Joseph brought more good to this world than he took. He was loved and will continue to be loved by all who knew him.
Joseph lives on through the memories within his parents, Bobby and Terry Berridge (Gutierrez), fiancé, Chelsea Fancher, sister, Alexandria Sheffield (Berridge) and brother-in-law, Lindsey Sheffield, aunts and uncles from both the Gutierrez and Berridge families, grandparents, and countless cousins and friends.
Please join us as we say our goodbyes to brother Jojo and our farewell wishes to his new life in heaven.
Visitation for family and friends will take place at Kirikos Family Funeral Home located at 303 N. Cedar Street in T. or C., NM on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. On Saturday, May 11, 2019, the services will take place at 10:00 A.M. in the pecan orchard located on the corner of Railroad Road and Browning Road in Hatch, NM then proceeding to Hatch Garden of Memories Cemetery. A gathering will be held at 6800 North Hwy 187 in Garfield, NM following the services. The family would like if everyone could wear royal blue. Joseph is a Forever Eagle. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit
www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 8, 2019