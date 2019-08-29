|
Joseph Hagan Creegan
Cape Coral - JOSEPH HAGEN CREEGAN "Papa Joe", passed away July 31, 2019 in Cape Coral Florida at 95 years young. He was born in New Haven, CT, on April 2, 1924 to Alice Mae McGuire and Joseph Michael Creegan, DDS; married June 20, 1914, New Haven.
Joe was born into the Roaring Twenties, grew up during the Great Depression, and celebrated his high school graduation by enlisting in the United States Navy, and learned life-long knowledge during WWII. He became a Seaman First Class while serving in the South Pacific, surviving the first recorded Kamikaze attack, and deploying to the European Theater. He arrived on the shores of Normandy Beach, France, as a forward observer for the naval gunnery. He participated in and witnessed the largest amphibious invasion by the Western Allies on June 6, 1944. At the end of WWII Joe pursued a degree at the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, Yale University.
During his college career and young adulthood Joe and his buddies would travel to various ski resorts in both the northeastern portion of the U.S. and Canada. Through his passion for skiing, he met the love of his life Elaine, another with a passion for skiing. Joe would tell stories of Elaine riding up the lift on the morning milk run and clearing the slopes at night looking for remaining skiers and of her adventures being a member of the Ski Patrol in Colorado. Joseph and Elaine Krabacher were married in 1957. Joseph and Elaine had four sons who married, Michael (Betty), Thomas (Sandy), Edward (Judy), and Peter (Stephanie). Joe worked with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) after WWII throughout his young adult life. He encouraged his sons to actively participate in scouting and was proud to inform anyone listening, all became Eagle Scouts and were written up in Boy's Life Magazine. His four sons and their wives produced five beautiful granddaughters, Elaine (Thomas), Frances (Thomas), Shannon (Edward), Sedona (Peter), Anasazi (Peter) and one great-granddaughter Lucia (Thomas).
Joe and Elaine moved to Las Cruces, in 1964 to raise their sons. Joe worked for the NASA Space Program during the Apollo years through the Space Shuttle. He loved watching the Space Shuttle launches and would share his enthusiasm with those he loved. He moved to Titusville, Fl completing his career and retiring to the west side and settling in Cape Coral where he was surrounded by numerous cousins and school friends. During this time, he met his adopted family and good friend Nancy Dugger, her daughter Suzy and her son Damien. During the past fifteen years, they shared books, newspapers, meals and good conversation; not to mention, sheltering Joe during a recent hurricane.
Joseph was preceded in death by wife, Elaine Krabacher Creegan (August 25, 1976), and two sisters, Elizabeth (2004) and Alice Mary Creegan (2006). He is survived by his sons, granddaughters, great-granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews and his adopted Florida family.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with the Reverend Richard Catanach, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 29, 2019