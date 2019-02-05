|
|
Our beloved brother, Joseph "Joe" Larimer, age 55, passed on to God and other loved ones peacefully and surrounded by his family on January 29, 2019, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was born October 12, 1963, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He married the love of his life, Elzza Lynne Currie, who preceded him in death on October 25, 2018.
Joe loved being in the mountains, they held a special place in his heart. He spent many joyous days with family and his beloved dogs in the Organ Mountains and surrounding wilderness. He retired from NASA, where he was a maintenance trade helper.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Erika Larimer, brothers-in-law, Gene Lindsay, Russell Armitage, and Gene Bradley, and twin nieces Erika Arlene and Jean Elizabeth Lindsay.
Joe is survived by his sisters, Schatzi Staton, Sissy Elizabeth Lindsay, Carlotta Armitage-Medina, and Monika Weyler, brothers-in-law, Jim Staton, Florencio Medina, and Paul Weyler. He has many nieces and nephews, Kelly Staton, Kit and Shannon Staton, Kevin and Crystal Staton, and Crystal Collett of Oklahoma, Louis and Michelle Larimer, Shawn and Ellen Armitage, and Stephanie and Ernie Sichler, of Las Cruces. He is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. All of these he loved and touched deeply.
Joe was loved so very much and we will miss him greatly. Until we meet again, may God Hold you and Lynne in the palm of His hands.
Please join us celebrating his life February 8, 2019, at 1:30 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador Ave., Las Cruces NM, 88005. Chaplain Bill Stickles will officiate the services. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 5, 2019