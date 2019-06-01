|
Joseph M. Jordan
Las Cruces - REV. JOSEPH M. JORDAN, 87, of Las Cruces, NM was born April 4, 1932 in Wisner, LA to John Burton Jordan and Viola Kimball Jordan, and entered eternal life Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded, as was his desire, by his loving family. "Big Preacher", as he was affectionately known by so many, along with Rev. Mauricio J. Ruiz founded in the fall of 1975 the Voice of Faith Church (La Voz de Fe) of Las Cruces; a ministry that continues today as Calvary Christian Center. During his "post-retirement" years, he served as pastor of the Garfield Pentecostal Holiness Church in Garfield, NM, until 2008. An ordained minister with the Pentecostal Church of God with a ministry spanning over six decades, it goes without saying that his unique ministry style and sincere compassion for all people, has touched innumerable lives throughout the years even and up to within hours of his leaving for Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and ministry partner of 62 years, Lois Jordan; his parents; a granddaughter, Angelique "Sandy" Urrutia; two brothers (paternal) Charles Ray Jordan and Burton "Buddy" Jordan Jr., and a sister, Angela "Sissy" Gregory. He leaves a rich legacy to his three children, Robert Jordan and wife Danielle, Elizabeth Ann "Susie" Ruiz, and Mark Jordan and wife Kathy all of Las Cruces; seven grandchildren, Robert Jr. and Donald Jordan both of California, Laia Danielle Nickens of Georgia, Antonio Saucedo of Austin, Texas, Israel Leon Jr., Joe Anthony Ruiz and John Ferrales, all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five brothers, (paternal), John, Wayne, Jack, Wesley, and Jodie Jordan all of Louisiana; three sisters, Bonita Elkin and Linda Eaton (maternal), and Camille Jordan (paternal) and their respective families all also of Louisiana; sixteen great grandchildren; sixteen great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a vast host of friends and acquaintances.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 AM in Calvary Christian Center, 4211 Elks Drive with Pastor Mark Jordan and Pastor Aaron Thomas of Houston, Texas officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 1, 2019