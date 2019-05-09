|
|
Joseph "Joe" Martin Acuna
Raeford - JOSEPH "JOE" MARTIN ACUNA, age 50, of North Carolina and formerly of Las Cruces passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born June 7, 1968 in Las Cruces. "Joe", as he was fondly known to family and friends was employed in construction.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Gloria Acuna; two sons, Joseph Molina and wife, Alyssa, and William Acuna; daughter, Jovanna Acuna all of Las Cruces; brother Michael Acuna of Dallas, TX and sister, Tracy Carter of Raeford, NC. Other survivors include two grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lupe and Lilla Cordero.
On May 1, 2019, five days after his passing his daughter, Natasha Acuna also passed away.
At his request cremation has taken place and A Memorial Services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 9, 2019