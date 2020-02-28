Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Joseph Wayne Gardom

Joseph Wayne Gardom Obituary
Joseph Wayne Gardom

Las Cruces - Joseph Wayne Gardom passed away February 16, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born in Choctaw, Oklahoma to Dale Marshall Gardom and Minnie P. Tescier Gardom on May 3rd, 1927. Raised and graduated from high school in Fence Lake N M, he married Bobbie Nell Fort in Reserve New Mexico on October 23, 1952. They moved to El Paso, Texas and he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 37 years. Wayne was a veteran and served in the United States Marines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings James Gardom, Zula Jolly, Charles Gardom and his second wife Virginia Reed Gardom. Wayne is survived by his brother Paul Gardom of Las Cruces, NM, sister Hester Brunt of El Paso, TX, his daughters Donna L. Gardom of Silver City NM and Keri Gardom Guldemann, son in law John L. Guldemann, and grandson John J. Guldemann, his wife Angela and Great granddaughter Natalie Aquino and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne will be buried in Fence Lake, NM.

Arrangements were made with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
