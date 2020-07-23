1/1
Josephine Dominguez
1931 - 2020
Josephine Dominguez

Las Cruces - JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" M. DOMINGUEZ, age 88, of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. She was born October 8, 1931 in Deming to Filimon and Angelita Martinez. Josie worked as Cashier/Supervisor at the NMSU Corbett Center Cafeteria. She was a faithful catholic and a member of San Albino Church in Mesilla where she also sang in the choir and taught Catechism.

Those left to mourn her passing are four sons, Johnny Dominguez, of Las Vegas, NM, Andy Dominguez, Raul Dominguez Jr. (Norma) and Bobby Dominguez (Esther) of Las Cruces, and a daughter Betty Sedillo (Jake) of Phoenix. She also leaves behind a sister Pauline Martinez also of Las Cruces; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Josie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raul Dominguez, her parents and grandparents.

At Josephine's request cremation will take place and a service will be held at a later date

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
