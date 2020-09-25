Josephine "Josie" M. Salas
Las Cruces - JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" M. SALAS, 86, of Las Cruces, passed away in the evening of September 22nd 2020 at Mountain View Hospital. Josephine was born in San Ysidro, New Mexico to Cruzita Madrid and Andres Cardon on July 27th 1934 and raised by her close aunt Lupe Madrid and uncle Jose Madrid. She married Alfonso "Poncho" Salas on February 6th 1954 in Las Cruces.
She was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Genevieve Parish. Josephine was a homemaker who had a passion collecting treasures where she made numerous friendships.
Josephine is preceded in death by her mother and baby daughter Debra Susan Salas. She is survived by her husband Alfonso "Poncho" Salas, her sister Amelia Carrillo of Tucson, AZ, and a cousin Sally Cabrera. Her children Patricia "Patsy" and Wade Warthen, Sandra and Jesus "Chuey" Gomez, and Steven and Domonique Salas of Albuquerque, NM. Josephine was loved by her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Visitations will begin at 10:00 A.M, Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 11:00 A.M. with the funeral mass to follow. Burial will follow at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces.