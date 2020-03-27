|
Josiah Lucero
Las Cruces - JOSIAH, "J", "BOBIE", "UNCLE BOOBIE", "UNCLE BOY", JOSIAH LUCERO, came into this world April 20, 1997 and left to enter heavenly bliss on March 22, 2020. He has been reunited with his grandmother, Rachel Lucero, uncle Jesus "Tito" Montoya, and great grandparents, Domitila "Ama" and Juan "Apa" Montoya. His parents, Michael Lucero and Lupe Strouse, cherish memories of their kind, generous, and loving son. Adjusting to life without Josiah is a reality they never wanted to face. Josiah's brothers, Caleb Lucero and Armando David Hernandez, and his sisters, Brigette Lucero and Sarah Hernandez, deeply mourn the loss of their brother "Bobie" Josiah; two nieces, Ayla Hernandez and Lillian Lucero, adored their "uncle Boy", "uncle Boobie" and were determined wrestling opponents.
Although Josiah's life was much too short, he lived it with gusto and determination. He had the unique traits of being wise beyond his years while remaining young at heart. Not only was Josiah, a beloved son and brother, an adoring uncle and cherished grandson and nephew; he was a loyal friend. If you were lucky enough to have a conversation with Josiah, you experienced the joy of his quick wit and infectious laugh as well awe in his vast knowledge of history (a trait he shared with his Grandpa Bill), Josiah was an extremely hard worker and dedicated much of his time working at his father's business. His mother, Lupe, and niece, Ayla, had many opportunities to hear customers praise his work ethic and determination to completing tasks well when they dropped off lunch and one of his favorite drinks from Sonic.
His family will remember Josiah's strength as he worked through physical pain without complaint, his love of jokes and his ability to make others laugh, as well as his enormously kind and loving heart. His niece, Ayla, who shares her Uncle's great love of animals has adopted his current menagerie and is delighting in the silly guinea pigs that amused him with their acrobatic antics and the snuggle of his beloved cat, Mingey. Josiah's absence leaves a void we can't we can't even begin to fill. We will miss you every day for the rest of our lives, and our love for you will never diminish. We are able to find some comfort in the knowledge that you are wrapped in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. May you rest in peace our dearest Josiah. … and "Don't forget to bring a towel."
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service with Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
