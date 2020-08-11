Josie C. Reyes
Las Cruces - With deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, JOSIE PINA REYES. She left our side on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. This wonderful lady will be greatly missed by not only her family but all of those she touched with her kindness, caring and ability to see good in everyone. Josie, was born December 19, 1943 to Ramiro and Refugia "Cuca" Carrillo. Lived her entire life in Las Cruces where she raised six children and helped raise several grandchildren.
She is survived by a brother Robert "Bobby" Carrillo (Corrina); her children, Barbara Banegas (Ernest), Maria del Carmen Valenzuela, Ana Estrada (Raul), Ramiro Hernandez (Christina), Cathy Aguilera and Jose Refugio Reyes Jr. (Virginia). Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramiro and Refugia "Cuca" Carrillo; her husband, Jose Refugio "Cuco" Reyes III; two sisters, Natividad Cerereces and Maria Luisa Pena; and her baby brother, Ramiro Carrillo.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Live stream will begin at 2 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at www.bacastream.com
as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Per our beloved mother's request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 2 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date which will be announced for all her friends to join us.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 575-527-2222. Exclusive providers for "Veteran's and Family Memorial Care." To send condolences online log onto www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com