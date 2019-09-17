|
Josie M. Sepulveda
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, JOSIE M SEPULVEDA, age 75, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 9, 1944 in Praxedis, Chihuahua, Mexico to Sebastian and Magdalena Minjarez Muñoz. Mrs. Sepulveda was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Jerry Peña (Stella) of Silver City, John Peña (Kathy), and David Peña all of Las Cruces, Eddie Peña (companion Arlene) of Phoenix, AZ; three daughters, Cecilia Sepulveda (Jesse Padilla), Celia Perez (Rafael) and Maria Nuñez (Rick ) all also of Las Cruces; three brothers, Victor, Fernie and Richard Muñoz, four sisters, Otilia Borunda, Delfie Vogann and Jane Lopez all also of Las Cruces, Nellie Guerrero of Tucson, AZ. Other survivors include nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vicente Sepulveda; a son, Paul Vicente; a sister, Lupe Muñoz and two brothers, Jimmy and Antonio Muñoz.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2 PM in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jerry, John, David and Eddie Peña, Rafael Perez and Jesse Padilla.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 17, 2019