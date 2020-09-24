Josie T. Greene
Las Cruces - Josie T. Greene
"Until my last breath I will praise God" - Josie went to join her father, Joseph Troutman; mother, Mary Troutman; husband, Earl Greene; daughter, Sharon Williams; and sisters Mary Vinson and Minnie Phelps, as well as a host of friends. She loved to learn and educate others, seeing knowledge as a doorway to personal and spiritual growth. Josie held a lifetime commitment to teaching kids, as well as younger and older adults in secular and Christian settings.
Josie was born in Macon, Georgia. She attended public and high school in Macon. She advanced her education at Savannah State College, Savannah, Georgia, and New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She united with the Raines Tabernacle Holiness Church at the age of 12 years old. After relocating to NM, she became a long-time active member of Bethel Second Baptist Church, where she had served as President, Vice-Chair, and Secretary of the Women's Department; Chair and Vice-chair of the Department of Christian Education; member of the Church Council; announcing clerk; and regular member of Sunday School. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and a former Vice President and Treasurer of the NAACP where she recently received in 2018, the NAACP Living Legends Award.
Josie was a life-long educator. Her formal teaching career began in the Las Cruces Public School System. She taught there for sixteen years in the areas of Language Arts, Literature, and Business Education. She served as sponsor in various extra-curricular activities with her students such as National Honor Society and Yearbook; and received recognition from her students to include Teacher of the Year. Following these years, she became an instructor at the Business College, Las Cruces, New Mexico, developing students of various ages. She was employed as an educator of primary school through college-aged students; and ultimately joined the New Mexico Association of Educational Retirees.
Josie's other areas of employment included: the Finance and Accounting Office of White Sands Missile Range; the Las Cruces Department of Agriculture, Statistical Reporting Services; New Mexico State University's Office of Admissions; and the Macon Telegraph and News, Macon, GA.
Josie married Earl R. Greene, and to this union were born three children: Sharon Williams, deceased; Jacquenette Thompson, (Kenneth Thompson), Houston, Texas; and Darryl Greene, Cleveland, Ohio. Additionally, she is survived by son-in-law, James Williams, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Debra Richards Greene, Ohio. Adopted daughter, Zerrie Waters, New Mexico. Brother, Ernest Troutman (Alene), Georgia, Sister, Mary Vinson (deceased), Sister Minnie Phelps (deceased). Brother in-law, John Greene (Yvonne), Georgia, and a host of relatives. Josie was blessed with six grand-children: Tenisha Hollie (Damond), Jahron Williams, Brandon Greene, Aaron Greene, Matthew Greene, and Nicholas Greene (Mary). She was blessed with two great grandchildren: Aniya and Amiyr Hollie and four God Children: Greg and Geoffrey Dimmie, Shana Jones, and Valerie Webster; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Services for Josie will be unique, as we must consider how to celebrate her homegoing in an environment that allows for safety amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. A private, small ceremony and burial with her children in attendance will occur. A virtual ceremony will be held in mid to late October, where everyone can pay their respects safely via a Zoom call. Specific information regarding Josie's Virtual Homegoing Service will be sent via mail in early October.
In lieu of flowers and food remembrances, please consider donating to a scholarship fund in Josie Greene's name. Please use the following guidelines: make your gift out to "Pay to the Order of" New Hope District Women, "For" Scholarship Fund in Josie Greene's Name. Send your check or money order to Shirley Ragin, 5600 Chelton Court NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111. Your gift will be well utilized to continue to advance Josie's cause for bettering Christian Education.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
.