Jovita L. Madrid
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, JOVITA LUJAN MADRID, age 93, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Born May 11, 1926 in Mesilla to Jesus and Maria Martinez Lujan, Jovita was employed at Southwest Abstract and Title Company until her retirement. A devout member of the Roman Catholic Church, Jovita lead the Prayer meeting at IHM.
Those left to mourn her passing include her son, Javier Madrid of Campbell, CA; four grandchildren, Daniel Madrid (Kaylee), Kelley Madrid, Kyle Madrid (Katie) and Dylan Madrid; two sisters, Beatrice "Lilla" Martinez and Mercy Smith (Bill). Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Jovita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Madrid in 1998; a son, Jaime Madrid in 2008 and a daughter, Yolanda "Yoli" Madrid in 2009; three brothers, Roque, Joe and J.J. Lujan; three sisters, Rosalie Carrillo, Albertina Barela and Rosa Archuleta.
Visitation for Mrs. Madrid will begin at 5 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Bill McCann Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Daniel and Michael Madrid, Joe Val Barela, Marisela Fajardo, Richard Archuleta and Rene Ruiz.
A very special thank you to Norma and Mari her caregivers and all the staff at Encompass Health Care.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019