Joyce Tank

Las Cruces - With saddened hearts, but joyful memories of her amazing life, the family of Joyce Florence Tank announce her passing on July 26, 2020. She lived every day to the fullest, never losing her positive outlook or wavering in her faith in God.

Joyce was born March 16, 1930 to Edwin and Delia Sauter, in Buffalo New York. She had a brother Edwin Jr. and a sister Marilyn. Joyce was blessed with three children, Mary Jo Thurber, James Howard Thurber and Joyce Ann Newell and six grandchildren Jennifer Newell, Chris Petry, Danielle Newell, Justine Petry McCluskey, Chelsea Sanchez and Racheal Thurber. Two great grandchildren Ella and Enzo McCluskey.

She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved granddaughter, Danielle Nichole Newell.

Joyce spent her early years in Buffalo, New York. She moved to Fort Hood Texas with her husband James Howard Thurber when he was drafted in the Army 1949. They later returned to Grand Island, New York, bought a house and raised their three children. Years later, after she remarried, Joyce moved to Pasadena, California with her then husband Raymond Allen Dearlove. They became property mangers, and enjoyed the sunshine of California. Joyce Ann and Jimmy Thurber had already relocated to California.

Later, when Joyce and Raymond retired they moved to Las Cruces. Shortly after moving Raymond passed away. Joyce enjoyed being with people and joined many groups where she met her next husband, Loren Tank. They enjoyed many years of cooking and traveling together. After Loren passed, Joyce became involved with numerous card groups and Friday night get togethers with good friends. She had a love for life and anything that involved laughter and people. Joyce always had time to listen and share a kind word. Her smile and laugh were infectious.

She will be greatly missed by many but her positive spirit will forever stay in our hearts.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
