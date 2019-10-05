|
|
Juan Espinoza
Albuquerque - JUAN ESPINOZA, age 82, of Albuquerque entered eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. Born to Jesus and Agripina Bonilla Espinoza on May 16, 1937 in Rhineland, TX, Mr. Espinoza was a self-employed instrument repairman and a member of the Catholic Church. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and had an amazing green thumb growing a beautiful flowers garden and he was an active of the Knights of Columbus.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Maria de Jesus Garcia Espinoza of the family home; five sons, John Espinoza (Toni) of Albuquerque, Ronald Espinoza (Kim) of Rio Rancho, Michael Espinoza of Roswell, Christopher Espinoza of Las Cruces, and Alexander Rivera of Seattle, WA; four daughters, Julie Walker (Morgan) of Las Cruces, Marilena Knapp (Jack) of Rio Rancho, Angelica McCants (Andrew) of Albuquerque, and Yvette Colmant (Stephen) of Mesilla; two brothers, Francisco Espinoza of El Paso, TX and Enrique Espinoza (Teresa) of Casas Grande, AZ; three sisters, Gloria Ayala of El Paso, TX, Lupe de Santiago and Rosa Tellez both of Casas Grande, AZ. Other survivors include twenty-two grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Espinoza was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Ernestina C. Espinoza; three sons, Gilbert, David and Patrick Espinoza; a daughter, Mary Espinoza; and a brother, Jesus Espinoza.
Visitation for Mr. Espinoza will begin at 6 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago with Reverend Christopher Williams officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as a casket bearers will be John, Ronald, Michael, and Christopher Espinoza, Morgan Walker and Brandon Boeris.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 5, 2019