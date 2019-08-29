Services
Juan Romero
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Juan F. Romero


1929 - 2019
Juan F. Romero Obituary
Juan F. Romero

Las Cruces - JUAN F. ROMERO, age 90, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1929 in San Elizario, Texas to Angel and Genoveva Fierro Romero. Juan was a truck driver for Pepsi Cola Bottling Company and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include his four sons, Johnny Romero (Vicky) of Albuquerque, David Romero (Martha), Anthony D. Romero (Melanie) all of Las Cruces, and Ben Romero (Magdalena) of Deming; two brothers, Ray Romero of Las Cruces and Vicente Romero of El Paso, TX; three sisters, Theresa Garza and Maria Cruz Contreras both of San Jose, CA, and Angela Ruby (Dennis) of Dallas, TX. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Steven Romero of Albuquerque, Samantha Romero and Vanessa Romero both of Las Cruces and Jessica Lee Romero-Tanner (Joseph) of Rexburg, ID as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Juan was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Rosemary Diaz Romero in 2011; and a brother, Miguel Romero

Visitation for Mr. Romero will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM with Pastor Saul Gonzalez officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Raymond, Vicente and Steven Romero, Charlie Amezquita, Fred Flores and Sonny Bustamante. Honorary bearers will be his three granddaughters, Samantha, Vanessa and Jessica Romero, and Ruben Diaz.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 29, 2019
