|
|
Juan Jose Molinari
Las Cruces - JUAN JOSE MOLINARI, was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on March 7, 1939 and died in Las Cruces on Saturday, March 21, 2020. In those 81 years, he lived a life of creative wonder that he passed on to thousands of theater, pageant, television and movie fans in two countries.
Born to a mother who was a prima ballerina with the Mexico City Ballet and a father who was president of the Mexican Actors Union, Juan began his show business career as a child actor. He appeared in several Mexican movies including "Los Olvidados" by the great Mexican film director, Luis Bunuel. A member of the Mexico City National Theater company from the age of 17, his acting career in Mexico was cut short when he came to El Paso to be with his sick mother. While in El Paso, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He could have returned to Mexico but he chose to stay and serve his new country.
After two years in the United State Army (1962-1964) Juan chose to stay in the U.S., moving to Las Cruces and working for jeweler, Glenn Cutter, he helped found the Las Cruces Community Theater where he created, produced, acted, directed, sang and danced in dozens of LCCT and other local theater productions for more than thirty years.
He was a choreographer for the Miss New Mexico, Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants and directed the Miss New Mexico pageants for many years.
He appeared in several movies and television shows shot in New Mexico including "Hang 'em High" and the pilot episode of "Cannon."
Juan was preceded in death by his mother, Etelvina Pastor and his father, Juan Jose Molinari. He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Scarola and wife, Veronica; his nephews, Randolph and Frank Scarola; and his friend, Reggie Begley, who cared for him in the last years of his life.
Juan Molinari was a creative treasure whose "revels now are ended."
Cremation has taken place and Inurnment of cremains will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020