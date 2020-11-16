Juan Perez
Vado - JUAN PEREZ, age 88, of Vado, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1932 in Mapimi Durango, Mexico to Juana Perez.
Mr. Juan Perez was well known throughout the Mesilla Valley and Texas Farming Community for his extensive knowledge, growth and caretaking of Pecan Orchards.
He is survived by his loving wife Hermelinda Perez of the family home, three sons, Juan Manuel Perez , Arturo Perez both of Vado, and David Perez of California, three daughters Consuelo Barron, Carolina Perez and Irma Perez, all of Vado. He also leaves behind his faithful companion Zoe.
He was preceded in death by his mother Juana Perez, two brothers Ignacio Perez and Rafael Cardoza Perez, and a daughter Ramona Perez
Visitations will begin at 01:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church at 19217 NM-28 La Mesa, NM. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin at 02:00 P.M. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 02:30 P.M. Inurnment will be at San Miguel Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com